Myanmar junta vows ‘no negotiation’ with NUG, bemoans global ‘fake news’ campaign
- In interview with the Post, information minister Maung Maung Ohn rules out possibility of Asean’s envoy meeting the detained Aung San Suu Kyi on visit next month
- He contradicts reporting by UN agencies, blaming the burning of villages on anti-coup forces while claiming civil strife is exaggerated and peace talks are progressing
Maung Maung Ohn. Photo: SCMP Pictures