Maung Maung Ohn. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Myanmar
Myanmar junta vows ‘no negotiation’ with NUG, bemoans global ‘fake news’ campaign

  • In interview with the Post, information minister Maung Maung Ohn rules out possibility of Asean’s envoy meeting the detained Aung San Suu Kyi on visit next month
  • He contradicts reporting by UN agencies, blaming the burning of villages on anti-coup forces while claiming civil strife is exaggerated and peace talks are progressing

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 4:30pm, 24 Feb, 2022

