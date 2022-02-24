A French-made Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Photo: AP
‘Balancing China’: why Indonesia is on a multibillion-dollar spending spree for US and French fighter jets
- US$8.1 billion for 42 Dassault Rafales from France, US$13.9 billion for 36 F-15EX fighters from the United States. What’s Indonesia planning – and can it afford it?
- Jakarta’s need to modernise its forces is made more urgent by China’s maritime claims. But it must convince the public it’s a good use of Covid-battered state coffers
