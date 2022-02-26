Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: EPA
India-UAE-Israel trade deals set up a US-backed Western Quad ‘alternative to China’, as Abraham Accords bring new reality to the Middle East
- Series of free-trade deals between India, the UAE and Israel will give an economic underpinning to the emerging US-backed alliance known as the West Asian Quad
- While the group does not presently seek to confront Beijing, experts say the deals give it a US-corralled ‘alternative’ source of trade and investment to China
Topic | Middle East
