Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: EPA
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: EPA
Middle East
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India-UAE-Israel trade deals set up a US-backed Western Quad ‘alternative to China’, as Abraham Accords bring new reality to the Middle East

  • Series of free-trade deals between India, the UAE and Israel will give an economic underpinning to the emerging US-backed alliance known as the West Asian Quad
  • While the group does not presently seek to confront Beijing, experts say the deals give it a US-corralled ‘alternative’ source of trade and investment to China

Topic |   Middle East
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 4:23pm, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: EPA
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE