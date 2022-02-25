A building in Kyiv damaged by Russian artillery fire is seen on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
A building in Kyiv damaged by Russian artillery fire is seen on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Ukraine crisis: as US seeks to punish Russia, Middle East allies offer tepid support

  • Israel and Turkey have both criticised Russia for the invasion, but neither appear willing to fully side with US or risk escalating the conflict
  • Washington’s Gulf Arab allies, meanwhile, have yet to issue a reaction – as the unfolding crisis in Europe sends the price of oil through the roof

Topic |   Ukraine
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 9:45pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A building in Kyiv damaged by Russian artillery fire is seen on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
A building in Kyiv damaged by Russian artillery fire is seen on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE