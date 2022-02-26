People look at the damage following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: as thousands of Asians struggle to evacuate ahead of Russian advance, some are vowing to stay
- There are still thousands of Indians in the country, with sizeable numbers of Japanese, Filipinos, South Koreans and Indonesians trying to flee the violence
- Some find themselves stuck as airspace closes and train services are cancelled. Others have chosen to stay put, determined to ‘continue with our daily lives’
Topic | Ukraine
People look at the damage following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP