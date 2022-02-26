Ukrainians living in Malaysia protest against Russia’s military operation in their country, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: Malaysian diplomats flee Kyiv by road as government draws flak for evacuation bungling
- Eight Malaysians and two foreign national dependents embarked on a 782km trip after a chartered bus failed to arrive amid heavy traffic along Ukraine’s western border with Poland
- The foreign ministry, which dismissed the intelligence on the Russian attack as a ‘Western narrative’, came under fire for messing up the rescue mission
