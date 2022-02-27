Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Ukraine staff evacuation went according to plan. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: Malaysia said evacuation of diplomatic staff went according to plan
- Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the evacuation of nine Malaysian nationals, two Ukrainian dependents and a Singaporean was part of ‘detailed evacuation plan’
- Earlier, multiple government sources told the Post it was left to the last minute as officials were wary of Western intelligence about Russia’s planned assault
