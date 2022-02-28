Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan says Singapore’s tough stance was borne out of its diplomatic principles as a small state. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: Singapore to impose unilateral sanctions on Russia in ‘almost unprecedented’ move
- Singapore’s decision to act in concert with the West to impose unilateral sanctions marks the second time it is censuring a foreign power without UN Security Council assent
- Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warns the republic may have to face ‘some costs’ for the sanctions, but that it must ‘stand up for principles’ as a small state
Topic | Ukraine
