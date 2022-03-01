A Philippine coastguard ship patrols near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Handout via AP
South China Sea: EU offers encrypted tool to fight maritime security threats in Indo-Pacific
- Officials said the IORIS platform was like a ‘very secure Facebook’, which allows member nation’s navies and coastguards to communicate and coordinate
- The Philippines hopes the system – which China is excluded from – will aid its deployment of BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles from India
Topic | South China Sea
A Philippine coastguard ship patrols near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Handout via AP