A protest outside the Russian embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: EU urges Malaysia to back UN vote against Russia to protect ‘right to make your own choices’
- Malaysia is among 15 Asian states, including Singapore and Indonesia, that have either spoken or are due to speak in the extraordinary UN General Assembly debate
- France’s envoy to Kuala Lumpur noted Malaysia had in 2014 voted to reaffirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity after Russia annexed Crimea, and urged the country to back Kyiv once more
