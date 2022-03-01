A protest outside the Russian embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: EU urges Malaysia to back UN vote against Russia to protect ‘right to make your own choices’

  • Malaysia is among 15 Asian states, including Singapore and Indonesia, that have either spoken or are due to speak in the extraordinary UN General Assembly debate
  • France’s envoy to Kuala Lumpur noted Malaysia had in 2014 voted to reaffirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity after Russia annexed Crimea, and urged the country to back Kyiv once more

Amy Chew
Updated: 6:40pm, 1 Mar, 2022

