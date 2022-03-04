An Ukrainian soldier keeps position at a frontline, northeast of Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Will Russia’s Ukraine invasion push Nato’s prodigal son Turkey back into US arms?

  • The Ukraine war has given Washington and Ankara an opportunity to revive their ties that have soured over stalled defence deals and human rights disputes
  • While Turkey struck a measured tone in the face of its economic ally’s military action, experts say Nato and the US need the country to tackle a combative Moscow

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Mar, 2022

