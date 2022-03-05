Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India in October 2016. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India in October 2016. Photo: AP
Ukraine
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will China and India’s refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine invasion harm their reputations in Asean?

  • How Beijing and Delhi acknowledge the invasion of Ukraine could impact their standing in Asean, and their complex relations with Russia
  • Meanwhile, Indonesia is reliant on Russia for maintenance of its defence equipment and has not described the war in Ukraine as an invasion

Topic |   Ukraine
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 12:27pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India in October 2016. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India in October 2016. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE