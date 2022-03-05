Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India in October 2016. Photo: AP
Will China and India’s refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine invasion harm their reputations in Asean?
- How Beijing and Delhi acknowledge the invasion of Ukraine could impact their standing in Asean, and their complex relations with Russia
- Meanwhile, Indonesia is reliant on Russia for maintenance of its defence equipment and has not described the war in Ukraine as an invasion
Topic | Ukraine
