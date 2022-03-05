The sun sets over the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
When an Indian Hindu hardliner runs your state, what’s it like if you’re Sikh, Muslim or Christian?

  • Religious minorities ‘live in fear’ as crimes against them have been on the rise in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been accused of ‘weaponising’ relations between Hindus and non-Hindus, is up for re-election

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 4:00pm, 5 Mar, 2022

