‘We believe the Philippine people have the wisdom to choose their own leader,’ said China’s Huang Xilian. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine presidential election: envoy says China has no ‘preferred candidate’, will work with next leader
- Huang Xilian told a forum that China never interferes in the internal politics of other countries and ‘believes Filipinos have the wisdom to choose their own leader’
- He also called on the next administration to carry forward the strong ties established by outgoing President Duterte
