‘We believe the Philippine people have the wisdom to choose their own leader,’ said China’s Huang Xilian. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘We believe the Philippine people have the wisdom to choose their own leader,’ said China’s Huang Xilian. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine presidential election: envoy says China has no ‘preferred candidate’, will work with next leader

  • Huang Xilian told a forum that China never interferes in the internal politics of other countries and ‘believes Filipinos have the wisdom to choose their own leader’
  • He also called on the next administration to carry forward the strong ties established by outgoing President Duterte

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘We believe the Philippine people have the wisdom to choose their own leader,’ said China’s Huang Xilian. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘We believe the Philippine people have the wisdom to choose their own leader,’ said China’s Huang Xilian. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE