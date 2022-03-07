A 15-year-old Filipino carries her child at a health centre in Manila. Photo: AFP
‘Ending child rape begins today’: Philippines raises age of sexual consent from 12 to 16

  • Campaigners hope move will mean the country – which previously had lowest age of consent in Asia – is no longer easy prey for paedophiles and cybersex criminals
  • A ‘Romeo and Juliet’ clause will protect young, genuine lovers and the law will close loopholes such as an exemption in cases where victims agreed to marry their abuser

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:49pm, 7 Mar, 2022

