Campaign posters for the presidential election hang over the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Koreans brave Omicron wave to vote in presidential election, as US-China ties and Kim Jong-un’s nuclear ambitions hang in the balance
- Voters are heading to the polls in what has been billed as a two-horse race between the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung and the People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol
- With sleaze claims marring proceedings, whoever wins will need to reunify a nation facing a raft of domestic challenges and tough diplomatic decisions ahead
Topic | South Korea
