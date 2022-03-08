People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul last month. Photo: AP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul last month. Photo: AP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Marry a No 2 man? In South Korea, women use presidential preferences to decide who to date

  • Popular online posts claim Democratic Party supporters make good boyfriends and husbands, unlike men who favour the conservative People Power Party
  • But some antifeminists have embraced the ‘No 2 men’ label – in an election that has been shaped by divisive gender politics

Topic |   South Korea
David D. Lee
David D. Lee in Seoul

Updated: 5:49pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul last month. Photo: AP
People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE