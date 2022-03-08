Russian servicemen on the road to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Ukraine
Chinese internet or US foreign policy? Why some Indonesians support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Translated Weibo posts are making the rounds among Indonesian-Chinese, while academics-turned-pundits cater to Muslims interested in the Ukraine invasion
  • Among some Indonesians, anti-US sentiments have translated into empathy for China and support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s actions

Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 9:30pm, 8 Mar, 2022

