Russian servicemen on the road to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Chinese internet or US foreign policy? Why some Indonesians support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Translated Weibo posts are making the rounds among Indonesian-Chinese, while academics-turned-pundits cater to Muslims interested in the Ukraine invasion
- Among some Indonesians, anti-US sentiments have translated into empathy for China and support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s actions
Topic | Ukraine
