A live broadcast on the exit polls of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
A live broadcast on the exit polls of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea presidential election: Exit polls show Yoon Suk-yeol and Lee Jae-myung neck and neck in race that’s too close to call

  • Analysts say it’s impossible to predict the outcome until votes are tallied early on Thursday
  • The eventual victor will have to tackle deepening inequality and navigate ties with Washington and Beijing, amid growing anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea.

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:08pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A live broadcast on the exit polls of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
A live broadcast on the exit polls of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE