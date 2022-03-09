A live broadcast on the exit polls of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea presidential election: Exit polls show Yoon Suk-yeol and Lee Jae-myung neck and neck in race that’s too close to call
- Analysts say it’s impossible to predict the outcome until votes are tallied early on Thursday
- The eventual victor will have to tackle deepening inequality and navigate ties with Washington and Beijing, amid growing anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea.
