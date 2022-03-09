Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with China’s President Xi Jinping in 2019. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: New Philippine leader must honour joint exploration agreement with Beijing or face conflict, says Duterte

  • Manila and Beijing agreed in 2018 to work out joint oil and gas exploration in contested waters without addressing the issue of sovereignty
  • Duterte, who will leave his post on June 30, said ‘someone’ in China reminded him of the MOU. ‘If that is changed, it’s going to be risky’.

Topic |   China-Philippines relations
Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:55pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
