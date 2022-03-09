Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with China’s President Xi Jinping in 2019. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: New Philippine leader must honour joint exploration agreement with Beijing or face conflict, says Duterte
- Manila and Beijing agreed in 2018 to work out joint oil and gas exploration in contested waters without addressing the issue of sovereignty
- Duterte, who will leave his post on June 30, said ‘someone’ in China reminded him of the MOU. ‘If that is changed, it’s going to be risky’.
Topic | China-Philippines relations
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with China’s President Xi Jinping in 2019. Photo: Reuters