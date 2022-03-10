South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds bouquets as he is congratulated by party members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: AP
South Korea election: Yoon Suk-yeol wins mandate to tackle inequality, US-China relations and Kim Jong-un’s nuclear ambitions

  • Broadcaster KBS declared victory for Yoon who, with 95 per cent of the ballots counted, had garnered 48.6 per cent of the votes compared to Lee’s 47.8 per cent
  • The conservative People Power Party politician is expected to take a harder line on North Korea and ‘reset’ ties with China

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:38am, 10 Mar, 2022

