South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds bouquets as he is congratulated by party members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: AP
South Korea election: Yoon Suk-yeol wins mandate to tackle inequality, US-China relations and Kim Jong-un’s nuclear ambitions
- Broadcaster KBS declared victory for Yoon who, with 95 per cent of the ballots counted, had garnered 48.6 per cent of the votes compared to Lee’s 47.8 per cent
- The conservative People Power Party politician is expected to take a harder line on North Korea and ‘reset’ ties with China
Topic | South Korea
