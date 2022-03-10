Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party was elected South Korea’s new president on Thursday. Photo: AP
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vows tougher stance on North Korea, ‘mutual respect’ with China
- Analysts say Yoon can’t sustain his tough rhetoric against Beijing and Pyongyang but his bid for a stronger military alliance with Washington could raise tensions
- Critics argue the former prosecutor has no clear-cut policy orientation or experience as a policy setter
Topic | South Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party was elected South Korea’s new president on Thursday. Photo: AP