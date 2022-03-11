South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: via Reuters
In Japan, relief as South Korea votes in Yoon Suk-yeol as president
- Yoon’s conservative leanings mean he has common ground with Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida and the LDP; analysts say relationship reset may follow
- Disputes over history remain a stumbling block although there is a convergence in positions on North Korea and China
Topic | South Korea
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: via Reuters