The Singapore flag flies over the National Gallery, seen against the skyline of the financial district in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: What isolation? ‘More than half of world population’ didn’t back West in UN vote, Russia’s Singapore envoy says
- Russia’s Singapore envoy Nikolay Kudashev pointed out that the world’s most populous nations – China and India – didn’t support the vote to condemn Russia
- He blasted Singapore for being the only Asean country to sanction Moscow, saying Asia should focus on important issues such as Covid-19 recovery
