Russian tourists sit on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on March 8. Photo: Reuters
Russian exodus puts Thailand’s tourism rebirth at risk as Asia longs for absent visitors
- Since the beginnings of its tentative reopening to tourists last year, Thailand has seen more visitors from Russia than from anywhere else
- But the war in Ukraine is sending them packing, as it bursts other Asian nation’s dreams, from Indonesia to Vietnam, of a swift tourism rebound
Topic | Thailand
Russian tourists sit on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on March 8. Photo: Reuters