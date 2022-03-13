India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2021. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2021. Photo: AFP
As Russia wages war on Ukraine, how long can India stay above the fray?

  • India’s strategic and military reliance on Russia means it is unlikely to change its stance, say analysts – unless something drastic happens on the ground
  • Delhi must weigh its options carefully, or else it faces the risk of potentially antagonising the West and pushing Russia closer to China

Maria SiowAmrit Dhillon
Maria Siow and Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Mar, 2022

