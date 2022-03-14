Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. speaks to supporters during his proclamation rally promoting his presidential bid for the 2022 national elections. Photo: AP
Philippine election: Bongbong Marcos’ wife emerges from the shadows to talk about Imelda Marcos’ shoes and how Ant-Man influenced her husband to run
- In rare interview, the wife of Philippine presidential front runner Ferdinand Marcos Jnr discusses her mother-in-law’s infamous shoe collection, and being First Lady
- Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos is being described as the brains and strategist behind her husband’s campaign by one analyst
Topic | The Philippines
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. speaks to supporters during his proclamation rally promoting his presidential bid for the 2022 national elections. Photo: AP