A Russian warship passes through ice fields in La Perouse Strait from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
A Russian warship passes through ice fields in La Perouse Strait from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Russia ramps up military activities around Japan in ‘sabre-rattling’ move as Tokyo faces energy security dilemma

  • Military moves in waters disputed by Tokyo and Moscow come amid Japan’s sanctions against Russia for Ukraine invasion
  • Analysts say Tokyo has bigger concerns – how to ensure energy security while keeping pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war

Topic |   Russia
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:26pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian warship passes through ice fields in La Perouse Strait from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
A Russian warship passes through ice fields in La Perouse Strait from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. The Russian military has launched a series of drills amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE