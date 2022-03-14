A photo from January 10 showing the Sulu Sea from the US Seventh Fleet’s USS Carl Vinson, as it conducts daily operations. Photo: Twitter
A photo from January 10 showing the Sulu Sea from the US Seventh Fleet’s USS Carl Vinson, as it conducts daily operations. Photo: Twitter
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over ‘illegal intrusion’ in inland waters

  • Philippine protest was over the activities of a Chinese naval surveillance ship between January 29 to February 1
  • Chinese navy ship was not in the South China Sea but in the Sulu Sea which no one claims except the Philippines

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:40pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo from January 10 showing the Sulu Sea from the US Seventh Fleet’s USS Carl Vinson, as it conducts daily operations. Photo: Twitter
A photo from January 10 showing the Sulu Sea from the US Seventh Fleet’s USS Carl Vinson, as it conducts daily operations. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE