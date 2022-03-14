A photo from January 10 showing the Sulu Sea from the US Seventh Fleet’s USS Carl Vinson, as it conducts daily operations. Photo: Twitter
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over ‘illegal intrusion’ in inland waters
- Philippine protest was over the activities of a Chinese naval surveillance ship between January 29 to February 1
- Chinese navy ship was not in the South China Sea but in the Sulu Sea which no one claims except the Philippines
Topic | The Philippines
