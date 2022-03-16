A rally in central Seoul organised by the women’s rights activist group Hae-il. Photo: Handout
South Korean women throw down the gauntlet to ‘anti-feminist’ president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol
- The People Power Party candidate was elected after playing to the fears of young men who felt threatened by women’s rights, but he won only by the thinnest of margins
- While the election result was a disappointment for many women, activists say the close race shows that momentum is on their side
