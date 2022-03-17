Young women at an anniversary ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama organisation at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Young women at an anniversary ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama organisation at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Russia and Ukraine jostle for support of world’s largest Islamic group, Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama

  • Envoys from both countries have met Yahya Staquf, the recently elected leader of Nahdlatul Ulama, amid a battle to gain the support of the group’s 90 million members
  • Under Staquf, the group’s influence throughout the world has grown. Experts say the envoys see courting the group as a way of influencing President Joko Widodo

Topic |   Ukraine war
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:44am, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Young women at an anniversary ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama organisation at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Young women at an anniversary ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama organisation at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE