Young women at an anniversary ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama organisation at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Russia and Ukraine jostle for support of world’s largest Islamic group, Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama
- Envoys from both countries have met Yahya Staquf, the recently elected leader of Nahdlatul Ulama, amid a battle to gain the support of the group’s 90 million members
- Under Staquf, the group’s influence throughout the world has grown. Experts say the envoys see courting the group as a way of influencing President Joko Widodo
Topic | Ukraine war
