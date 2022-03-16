A person holds up a Ukrainian flag as people attend the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine envoy to Indonesia urges G20 nations to put Russian invasion on agenda
- Ambassador Vasyl Hamianin said the war’s ramifications were wide-ranging as they involved the breakdown of logistical links and threats to global food security
- He also urged Indonesia to ‘stand up and speak out’ against Russia’s aggression, as the country gears up to convene the bloc’s meetings this year
Topic | Ukraine war
