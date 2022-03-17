The Ukrainian national flag waves in the wind in downtown Kyiv. Photo: EPA
The Ukrainian national flag waves in the wind in downtown Kyiv. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Ukraine war: China, India city dwellers ambivalent about Moscow’s aggression and don’t support Putin, says regional pollster

  • Survey finds 71 per cent of Chinese sympathise with Ukraine, but only 10 per cent blame Russia
  • Poll, which also took in Singapore and Australia, found that across the board few held positive images of Moscow and Vladimir Putin

Topic |   Ukraine war
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:26pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ukrainian national flag waves in the wind in downtown Kyiv. Photo: EPA
The Ukrainian national flag waves in the wind in downtown Kyiv. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE