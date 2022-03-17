Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is leading opinion polls ahead of the Philippine presidential election. Photo: AP
Philippine election bombshell as tax agency says front runner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos owes US$3.9 billion on his father’s estate
- It’s more than 30 years since his dictator father died, but Marcos Jnr still hasn’t paid a centavo of the huge tax bill on his estate
- Political opponents hope the news will dent the appeal of a politician leading opinion polls ahead of the May 9 election. Marcos, meanwhile, has cried ‘fake news’
Topic | The Philippines
