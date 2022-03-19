A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military check point. Photo: AP
Will the Ukraine war distract the US from its Indo-Pacific plan to counter China?

  • Even as Europe and Nato will in the short term occupy Washington’s attention and prompt ‘reassurance’ from some Asean states, analysts say the Indo-Pacific remains relevant as China’s influence grows
  • Meanwhile, one observer says Asean also has a role in managing geopolitical tensions, while others say the Quad will remain a counter to Beijing despite India’s close ties with Russia

Topic |   United States
Maria Siow
Updated: 1:45pm, 19 Mar, 2022

