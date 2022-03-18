South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, centre, takes a stroll with his transition committee members in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: Yonhap via EPA
Bad feng shui? South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol seeks move away from Blue House
- Yoon’s team say his presidential office needs to be located somewhere more easily accessible, but their chosen site is an off-limits defence ministry compound
- Opponents call the plan to move away from the presidential Blue House ‘hasty and absurd’, and say it is motivated more by feng shui considerations
Topic | South Korea
