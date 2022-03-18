Russian-made Sukhoi military aircraft. India’s Sukhoi jets are expected to take part in joint exercises with Japan’s F15s. Photo: EPA
Kishida heads to India for talks with Modi, as Ukraine war, China problems show Japan that US military backing is ‘no longer enough’
- Trip aims to burnish relationship between two countries that are both locked in territorial disputes with Beijing; India in the Himalayas and Japan in the East China Sea
- Among future plans are joint air force exercises that will simulate combat between Japan’s F15s and India’s Russian-made Sukhoi fighters – similar to those China flies
