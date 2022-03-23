A flame burns atop a tower at an oilfield in Siberia. India is forging ahead with plans to buy discounted Russian oil. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Why the Quad’s OK with India, not China, giving Russia economic support
- The muted response to India buying discounted Russian oil – in contrast to China buying its wheat – is more than just a double standard, analysts say
- It reflects a desire among the US and its allies to preserve India’s position in the regional security framework and prevent Moscow getting closer to Beijing
Topic | India
