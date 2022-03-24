Security forces crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar people recount attacks, torture in first six months after military coup: ‘they burned my skin like barbecue’
- Fortify Rights report provides new evidence of the Myanmar junta’s crimes and coordinated attack on the civilian population
- Report suggests armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing and dozens of other senior officials should be investigated and possibly prosecuted for their roles in the crackdown
Topic | Myanmar
Security forces crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. Photo: AFP