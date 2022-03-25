North Korea fired a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Kim Jong-un oversees launch of new ICBM dubbed ‘monster missile’ as crisis brews on Korean peninsula

  • The Hwasong-17 fell in waters off Japan but showed a capability to carry a payload that could reach Washington, New York or Chicago, said a rocket science expert
  • Analysts believe there will be more launches – including a missile that will fly over Japan – as US-China rivalry and the Ukraine war intensify

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 11:56am, 25 Mar, 2022

