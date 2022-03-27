A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. Photo: Reuters
With US distracted by Russia’s Ukraine war and China, economics and an emboldened Iran drive Middle East powers to redraw alliances
- As US interest in the region wanes, old foes are mending fences to prevent Tehran from filling the void – and to safeguard economies from the renewable revolution
- Fearing an Iran emboldened by a revived nuclear deal, US allies are refusing to join the alliance against Moscow and have rolled out the red carpet for Syria’s Bashar al-Assad
Topic | Ukraine war
