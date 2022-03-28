Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP
Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-India relations: Does Wang Yi’s visit offer hope for better ties, as New Delhi faces pressure on Russia-Ukraine war?

  • Indian observers are split over the outcome of the Chinese foreign minister’s visit, where there was no proposal to resolve the bilateral border standoff
  • With Beijing seeing an alignment with New Delhi on Russia and the BRICS summit coming up, some see a glimmer of hope for de-escalation

Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 12:19am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP
Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE