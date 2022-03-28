Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP
China-India relations: Does Wang Yi’s visit offer hope for better ties, as New Delhi faces pressure on Russia-Ukraine war?
- Indian observers are split over the outcome of the Chinese foreign minister’s visit, where there was no proposal to resolve the bilateral border standoff
- With Beijing seeing an alignment with New Delhi on Russia and the BRICS summit coming up, some see a glimmer of hope for de-escalation
Topic | China-India relations
Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar via AP