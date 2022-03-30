Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
Russia at G20: Debate on Indonesia’s guest list hits crescendo with US, China, Australia remarks
- Indonesia says it will continue listening to ‘all views and suggestions’ as the issue continues to divide both Western leaders and domestic observers
- Inviting Russia will be a test of Indonesia’s ‘free and active’ foreign policy, says former political adviser Dewi Fortuna Anwar, but Jakarta could draw lessons from Asean’s engagement with Myanmar
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP