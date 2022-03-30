Philippine and US soldiers salute to their flags during opening ceremony of the Balikatan drills on March 28, 2022. Photo: AP
US, Philippines conduct biggest joint military drill in years targeting ‘external aggressor’

  • The 12-day joint exercises are the largest since 2015, and test the ability of both countries’ armed forces to work together if the Philippines is attacked
  • The drills won’t take place in or near the South China Sea, but will include scenarios on maritime security, an air assault and amphibious landing, says the Philippine armed forces

30 Mar, 2022

