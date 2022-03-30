Philippine and US soldiers salute to their flags during opening ceremony of the Balikatan drills on March 28, 2022. Photo: AP
US, Philippines conduct biggest joint military drill in years targeting ‘external aggressor’
- The 12-day joint exercises are the largest since 2015, and test the ability of both countries’ armed forces to work together if the Philippines is attacked
- The drills won’t take place in or near the South China Sea, but will include scenarios on maritime security, an air assault and amphibious landing, says the Philippine armed forces
