Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Ukraine war stance raises ‘awkward questions’ on Taiwan, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong says
- The prime minister said Russia’s invasion violated principles on territorial integrity and sovereignty that were ‘dear’ to Beijing
- Lee also spoke about Hong Kong businesses planning to move to Singapore, North Korea’s nuclear weapons and efforts to bring civilian rule back to Myanmar
