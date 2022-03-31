Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Russia’s Lavrov visits India amid US criticism, flurry of Western diplomacy over New Delhi’s Ukraine stance
- Sergei Lavrov’s trip comes as India’s fellow Quad members increasingly uncomfortable with its refusal to condemn Russia’s Ukraine invasion
- Other foreign diplomats also in India to meet counterparts; ‘time to stand on right side of history, not fund, fuel, aid Putin’s war’, says US official
