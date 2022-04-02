The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington. Photo: Reuters
After China, India aid, is IMF help Sri Lanka’s best hope as Rajapaksa battles worst economic crisis since independence?
- Before reversing course and asking the IMF for help, Sri Lanka already approached China and India for billions in credit
- A slide in foreign exchange reserves has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel, leading to growing unrest
Topic | Sri Lanka
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington. Photo: Reuters