People view sunrise at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s Ukraine war debate: As citizens take pro-China, pro-West sides, what’s next for its foreign policy balancing act?
- Singapore’s government rarely faces dissent over its embrace of all major powers. But its support of US-backed sanctions against Russia has drawn criticism
- Experts say support of Moscow and China’s stance is due to social media echo chambers, propensity to view external powers in ‘black or white’ terms
Topic | Singapore
People view sunrise at the Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua