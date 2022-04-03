Supporters of the PTI gather outside Parliament House in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Supporters of the PTI gather outside Parliament House in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pakistan thrown into chaos amid debt woes, China concerns over infrastructure projects

  • Khan avoided being ousted after an ally cancelled a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which had said it had the numbers to unseat him
  • As the Supreme Court is set to weigh a petition by the opposition, analysts say the incoming government will need to stave off challenges including crippling debt and rising militancy

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Agencies and Tom Hussain

Updated: 8:32pm, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of the PTI gather outside Parliament House in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
Supporters of the PTI gather outside Parliament House in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE