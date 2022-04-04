A computer-generated imageashows a design illustration of Indonesia’s future presidential palace as part of the country’s relocation of its capital from slowly sinking Jakarta to a site 2,000 kilometres away on jungle-clad Borneo island that will be named Nusantara. Photo: Handout/Nyoman Nuarta/AFP
Softbank’s exit from Indonesia’s new capital project sees it turn to Saudi Arabia, UAE and crowdfunding
- Indonesia needs investors for its Nusantara development in Borneo as state funds will only cover a fifth of US$34 billion project
- Failure to secure funding for the project will leave a stain on President Joko Widodo’s legacy, say analysts
